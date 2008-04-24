LG KG750 Is Sleek of Line, High (Five) of Megapixels, Shoots DivX, Called Secret

Remember that sleek black mobile phone from LG we wrote about earlier this month? More details are emerging, most notably that it shoots DivX video at 120 frames per second, and sports face-recognition technology on that 5-megapixel camera, as well as having haptic feedback, mobile Google apps and Bluetooth. Oh, and one for Conan O'Brien—its name is *whispers* Secret. Full press release after the jump.

LG launches its third Black Label Series handset

London, UK, 24 April, 2008 - LG Electronics, a worldwide technology and design leader in mobile communications, today announces the global launch of its third LG Black Label Series handset, the LG Secret (KF750).

Boasting style that lasts, the LG Secret has been specifically developed to satisfy the refined tastes of trendsetters who desire a sophisticatedly designed, yet durable handset. Following the success of its predecessors, the LG Chocolate and the LG Shine, this third model from the LG Black Label Series is as feature rich as it is stylish. At just 11.8mm thick, the LG Secret is the slimmest 5 megapixel camera phone on the market.

Skott Ahn, President and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications, says, "Trends in the mobile phone market prove that today's discerning consumer is looking for the ultimate mobile experience - style and substance. The great success of the previous LG Black Label Series models proved this and the LG Secret continues this style led technology legacy."

Timeless style

The LG Secret will always look as new as the day of purchase thanks to the materials used to make it. Its casing of carbon fibre, one of the strongest composite materials used for aircraft and high-performance cars, adds to the handset's durability. Its tempered glass LCD adds sheen and strength, as well as shielding the phone's screen, and its neon touch navigation buttons sensitively respond to commands with a luminous blue light.

Timeless memories

As well as being the slimmest 5 megapixel camera phone, the LG Secret boasts the ability to take video at 120 frames per second and DivX® certified recording. Timeless moments can be edited with powerful photo and video editing features, including facial editing and SmartLight™, a feature that automatically adjusts the picture's light settings. Users can also create their own music videos using the phone's Movie Maker software.

Timeless entertainment

The LG Secret's outstanding entertainment features take advantage of the phone's touch-screen - users can access five multimedia functions which include music, photos, games, documents, and the FM radio. In addition, users can simultaneously flick through photos on the screen while listening to music. Microsoft documents can be opened easily and the handset is loaded with a Google package that enables the user to surf the Internet, log into Gmail, use Google Maps and watch YouTube videos.

Timeless convenience

Using Bluetooth, the LG Secret automatically synchronises with PCs without the need to use USB cables. Images can be viewed both horizontally and vertically using the phone's auto rotating display, and the screen's lighting adjusts to ensure that it is always clear. In addition, the phone also comes with Voice Clarity technology that guarantees perfect sound quality in every environment.

After its European launch, the LG Secret will be launched in Asia and South America, followed by the rest of the world. Please visit the LG Secret Microsite at http://secret.lgmobile.com