Whatever diet LG put the enV to whip it into the enV2 is fan-freakin-tastical. It's significantly slimmer, sharper and lighter. What's sweet about the midget dust magic is that it isn't smaller and sexed up just to be smaller, it actually feels much better in your hand than the blubbery original. But the keys are a smidge bigger, so it's easier to type on than the original enV to boot.

[Giz @ CTIA]