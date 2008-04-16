How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Lenovo IdeaPad U110 Ultraportable Notebook Surfaces for US$1999

Lenovo's IdeaPad notebook line basically takes their staid but solid engineering and design and candycoats them with more consumer-oriented flourishes, like textured magnesium lids, shiny keys and touch media controls. J&R has a "coming soon" listing for the sweet 11.1-inch widescreen U110 shown at CES for $1,999, configured w/ a 1.6GHz Core 2 Duo L7500, 3GB DDR2 RAM and 120GB hard drive. It also has HDD crash protection in case you drop it, plus face recognising biometric logins. It weighs in at 1 kilo, actually a little lighter than the CES spec. If the X300 is a bit too boring or pricey, this might be your ultraportable. [JR via JKontherun]

