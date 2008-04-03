LEGO Brick Tower Mood Light Builds a Castle of Happiness

These aren't LEGO in the way that actual LEGO are LEGO, but they are translucent bricks that you can stack on top of each other to build structures. In this case, the structure is a tower with a hole in the middle for a light to go, which then passes through the various colours you've set up to induce one of several moods. The redder the construction, the...let's say angrier you'll feel. The yellower, the most you'll feel like taking a whiz. Thirty-five US bucks gets you one. [Brando via Geekalerts via Slashgear]