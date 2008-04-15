LCD vs. DLP: Projectors Face Off For Your Hard Earned Cash

If you have money to burn on a home theatre projector, but you are on the fence about the virtues of buying an LCD over a DLP, the guys over at PaNLoaD have thrown in their two cents. Obviously there are advantages and disadvantages to both technologies, but in the end, the nod went to DLPs for a number of reasons: DLPs tend to be smaller and lighter, have better contrast and suffer less from pixelation issues. For a full breakdown of the LCD vs. DLP verdict, hit the following link. [PaNLoaD via AboutProjectors]