LCD Cutting Board Looks Cool, Doesn't Make Any Sense

On paper, this cutting board concept—with an embedded LCD display and wireless connectivity to display cooking recipes—is a great idea. Unfortunately, being an Iron Chef wannabe myself, it fails the basic kitchen test: the crazy-mess-where's-the-damn-pepper-proof test. My cutting board is always full of slices and dices of whatever substances are going to suffer the torture of my pans, which would make impossible to follow any recipe on it, forcing me to follow recipes the traditional way: not following them at all. [Product Design Forums via Born Rich]