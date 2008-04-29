Missing from our weekend alcohol guide but not from Addy's bar, these US$9-per-unit Lava Lamp Shot Glasses—which use multiple LED flashes to illuminate your favourite spirit until you empty them—promise never-ending enjoyment, quick drunkenness, and, according to the product shot, will turn you into a vampire. Which funnily enough, is precisely what I turned into after my divorce, coffin at home included. [Lighter Side Co. via Random Good Stuff]
Lava Lamp Shot Glasses Have LEDs, Turn You Into Vampire
Trending Stories Right Now
Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt
Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.