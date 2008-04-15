Latest iPhone Firmware Saves Pictures from Safari

At last! The latest beta version of Apple's iPhone 1.2.0 firmware gives you the possibility of saving pictures straight from Safari and into the Photo Album. We tried and it works: just hold your finger against an image for a longer time than usual and the popup dialog will appear. The applications are many, like saving friends' Facebook images, save loads of NSFW pics in Flickr, set iPhone backgrounds using those (or snatch our exclusive iPhone backgrounds), and perhaps the most obvious one: online porn collecting for offline porn watching. [Thanks anonymous tipsters]