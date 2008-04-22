Laser Walls Unnecessarily Update the Stoplight

This Virtual Wall concept replaces stoplights with a much larger, more expensive way to notify drivers that if they don't stop, their wheel wells will become clogged with pedestrians. It essentially creates a big wall of lasers across the road with images of pedestrians, making the red light pretty much impossible to miss. Of course, such a thing would hinder visibility into the intersection while stopped, will be a huge energy waste and will cost a retarded amount of taxpayer money to install, but hey, it looks so neat! Lasers! The future is now! [Yanko Design]