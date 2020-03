Originally when our eyes beheld this Boratesque laptop under garment, we figured it was only good for a quick chuckle and, if we were lucky, maybe a crude tire tracks reference. But when we read more about this amazing piece of cloth, we learned that it was one loving mother's solution to a child's broken laptop hinge. We're sorry, did we just write "loving mother?" We meant to use the words "spiteful and spawn-hating." [flickr via make]