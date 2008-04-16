LapStrap Carrier is a Laptop Bag Without the Bag

Seriously, if you buy this thing, you're an idiot. The LapStrap is supposed to save you the trouble of bagging your laptop by looping it around the hinge and closing the lid. But I have issues with this thing. I can imagine the laptop lid flying open while on the go, almost ensuring destruction. Muggers would have a field day if people used the LapStrap on city streets. And my biggest problem is that the LapStrap is nothing but marketing hype and a US$25 pricetag. It's just a messenger bag shoulder strap fashioned into a loop. No thanks. [The LapStrap via Crave via BBG]