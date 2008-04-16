LapStrap Carrier is a Laptop Bag Without the Bag

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Seriously, if you buy this thing, you're an idiot. The LapStrap is supposed to save you the trouble of bagging your laptop by looping it around the hinge and closing the lid. But I have issues with this thing. I can imagine the laptop lid flying open while on the go, almost ensuring destruction. Muggers would have a field day if people used the LapStrap on city streets. And my biggest problem is that the LapStrap is nothing but marketing hype and a US$25 pricetag. It's just a messenger bag shoulder strap fashioned into a loop. No thanks. [The LapStrap via Crave via BBG]

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

