Lamps Designed Like Medical Gizmos Chill Our Blood

Designer Andrew Aloisio's lighting designs, dubbed Somewhere in between were apparently an attempt to combine the work of the homeware and labware manufacturing divisions of plastics-maker Kartell. So the aluminium lamps are dotted with test-tube racks, retort stands, burette clamps and more. But by using striking red metal tubing and cables, what did Andrew actually achieve? A set of lamps set to induce shivers, medical gadget nightmares and attacks of the heebyjeebies in all who look upon them, that's what. Thankfully they're a one-off artwork. [Dezeen]