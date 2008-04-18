How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Lamps Designed Like Medical Gizmos Chill Our Blood

Designer Andrew Aloisio's lighting designs, dubbed Somewhere in between were apparently an attempt to combine the work of the homeware and labware manufacturing divisions of plastics-maker Kartell. So the aluminium lamps are dotted with test-tube racks, retort stands, burette clamps and more. But by using striking red metal tubing and cables, what did Andrew actually achieve? A set of lamps set to induce shivers, medical gadget nightmares and attacks of the heebyjeebies in all who look upon them, that's what. Thankfully they're a one-off artwork. [Dezeen]

somewherein1somewhereinbe2somewhereinbe3somewhereinbe4somewhereinbe5somewhereinbe6

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles