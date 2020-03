LaCie's Rugged line of portable hard drives isn't the first to cram 500GB into your pocket, but they're betting it's the most protected 500GB you'll ever hold, with a shock-resistant (and ugly) orange rubber bumper padding the internal shock protection. Buffalo's 500GB option is sleeker and has thwack-thwarting tech of its own, but the brickier Rugged probably has more brick-like durability, and it's US$30 cheaper, so assess your needs accordingly. [LaCie]