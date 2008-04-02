Kyocera Neo E1100 Brings OLED, Designer Sensibility to Low End Phone

The Kyocera Neo E1100 is a forgettable CDMA handset save for the fact that it has a glowing blue "lightpipe" and a hidden OLED display on its minimal exterior. Other than that, it has Bluetooth 2.0 and a 1.3 MP camera. But hey, it's nice to look at and it's coming soon to a North American carrier near you.

Personalized Features

* Additional ringers*

* Backlit keypad

* Colour display - Internal: 2.2", 240 x 320 pixels, 262K- colour QVGA / External: 16 x 104 single colour OLED

* Polyphonic (MIDI) ringers, MP3 ringers, and AAC ringers

* Screensavers

* Wallpaper

Productivity Features

* Alarm Clock

* Calculator

* Camera - 1.3 MP, Digital zoom, with dedicated side key

* Contact directory

* Headset jack

* GPS locator*

* Memo pad

* Predictive text-input software for rapid text entry

* Scheduler

* Side volume controls

* Speed dialing

* Stopwatch

* Tip calculator

* Micro USB connector

* Voice recognition (speaker-independent)

* World clock

Communication Features

* 2-way text messaging*

* Bluetooth® 2.0 - Supports Bluetooth wireless technology profiles (Generic Access, Headset, Hands-free Car Kit, Serial Data Port, Dial-up Networking, OBEX, Object Push, Basic Printing, Phone Book Address, Service Discovery App, A2DP) and allows you to talk hands-free using any compatible accessory with Bluetooth wireless technology, version 2.0

* BREW 3.1.5 platform* - allows for downloads of games, ringers, contacts and much more*

* Colour picture caller-ID

* Data capable*

* Email, web based email

* Enhanced Messaging Service (EMS) capable*

* Hearing Aid Compatibility (HAC)

* Multi-media Messaging Service (MMS) capable*

* Instant messaging capable*

* Multiple language options

* Secondary external caller ID - 16 x 104 single colour OLED

* Speakerphone with dedicated key

* TTY/TDD capable*

* Vibrate alert

* Voice-activated dialing

* Voice memo

* Web access* - WAP 2.0 browser to view your favourite Web sites specifically formatted for your phone

Tech Specs

* Talk Time:

Up to 220 minutes

* Standby Time:

Up to 220 hours

Times will vary based on user settings, feature use and network configuration.

* Size (closed):

3.52 in x 2.05 in x 0.66 in (89.5 x 52 x 16.7 mm)

* Weight:

3.17 ounces (90 grams)

* Mode:

CDMA2000® 1xRTT, tri-band (800, 1900 MHz, AWS), S-GPS*

* Screen Resolution:

Internal: 2.2", 240 x 320 pixels, 262K- colour QVGA / External: 16 x 104 single colour OLED

* Camera:

1.3 megapixel

* Battery Type:

790 mAh lithium ion (Lilon) battery

* Vocoders:

13 Kbps (PureVoice) and EVRC

* Operational Temperature:

-22° to 140°F (-30° to 60°C) [Note: Battery performance limited in temperatures below 32°F (0°C).]