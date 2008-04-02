Kyocera Neo E1100 Brings OLED, Designer Sensibility to Low End Phone

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The Kyocera Neo E1100 is a forgettable CDMA handset save for the fact that it has a glowing blue "lightpipe" and a hidden OLED display on its minimal exterior. Other than that, it has Bluetooth 2.0 and a 1.3 MP camera. But hey, it's nice to look at and it's coming soon to a North American carrier near you.

Personalized Features

* Additional ringers*
* Backlit keypad
* Colour display - Internal: 2.2", 240 x 320 pixels, 262K- colour QVGA / External: 16 x 104 single colour OLED
* Polyphonic (MIDI) ringers, MP3 ringers, and AAC ringers
* Screensavers
* Wallpaper

Productivity Features

* Alarm Clock
* Calculator
* Camera - 1.3 MP, Digital zoom, with dedicated side key
* Contact directory
* Headset jack
* GPS locator*
* Memo pad
* Predictive text-input software for rapid text entry
* Scheduler
* Side volume controls
* Speed dialing
* Stopwatch
* Tip calculator
* Micro USB connector
* Voice recognition (speaker-independent)
* World clock

Communication Features

* 2-way text messaging*
* Bluetooth® 2.0 - Supports Bluetooth wireless technology profiles (Generic Access, Headset, Hands-free Car Kit, Serial Data Port, Dial-up Networking, OBEX, Object Push, Basic Printing, Phone Book Address, Service Discovery App, A2DP) and allows you to talk hands-free using any compatible accessory with Bluetooth wireless technology, version 2.0
* BREW 3.1.5 platform* - allows for downloads of games, ringers, contacts and much more*
* Colour picture caller-ID
* Data capable*
* Email, web based email
* Enhanced Messaging Service (EMS) capable*
* Hearing Aid Compatibility (HAC)
* Multi-media Messaging Service (MMS) capable*
* Instant messaging capable*
* Multiple language options
* Secondary external caller ID - 16 x 104 single colour OLED
* Speakerphone with dedicated key
* TTY/TDD capable*
* Vibrate alert
* Voice-activated dialing
* Voice memo
* Web access* - WAP 2.0 browser to view your favourite Web sites specifically formatted for your phone
Tech Specs

* Talk Time:
Up to 220 minutes
* Standby Time:
Up to 220 hours

Times will vary based on user settings, feature use and network configuration.

* Size (closed):
3.52 in x 2.05 in x 0.66 in (89.5 x 52 x 16.7 mm)
* Weight:
3.17 ounces (90 grams)
* Mode:
CDMA2000® 1xRTT, tri-band (800, 1900 MHz, AWS), S-GPS*
* Screen Resolution:
Internal: 2.2", 240 x 320 pixels, 262K- colour QVGA / External: 16 x 104 single colour OLED
* Camera:
1.3 megapixel
* Battery Type:
790 mAh lithium ion (Lilon) battery
* Vocoders:
13 Kbps (PureVoice) and EVRC
* Operational Temperature:
-22° to 140°F (-30° to 60°C) [Note: Battery performance limited in temperatures below 32°F (0°C).]

