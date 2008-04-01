Kyocera Inkjet Printhead Spits Out 1000 Pages a Minute

I can't say that I have ever been impressed by a printer, but the device they are cooking up at Kyocera could be a first. Their new KJ4 series printhead can churn out up to 200 metres per minute at 600 x 480 dpi, or 150 meters per minute at 600×600 dpi—which equates to about 1000 sheets of A4. After consulting a calculator, I determined that is nearly 17 pages a second.

It seems like paper would be shooting out of there like a Gatling gun, blanketing the office in a thick layer of spreadsheets and memos. However the KJ4 claims to pull it off thanks to its proprietary piezoelectric ceramics technology. It also features a 4.25 inch printline—the largest in its class. Look for the new printhead to go global starting in April. [7 Gadgets via 2dayBlog via Crunchgear]