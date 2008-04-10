Kohijinsha SR8KPO6S is 7-Inch UMPC With Optical Drive

The Kohijinsha SR8KPO6S fits a DVD burner into its tiny, 23.4 x 17.8 x 3.3 cm chassis. As if that were not enough to stick it in the Eee's face, the 7-inch (1024 x 600) display also boasts touchscreen functionality, an 800Mhz CPU, 60GB HDD, Wi-Fi g support and weighs in at just 1 kg.

The battery will supposedly last somewhere north of three hours, but we wouldn't be so sure of the claim. The UMPC runs Vista, and also has tablet PC mode support. Still, a comparison to the Eee is probably a little unfair considering the Kohijinsha surely costs a fair bit more, even if we have no word on pricing as yet. [Ubergizmo]