Knife Hooks Bring Ultraviolence to the Coat Rack

This limited edition set of knife hooks is the perfect way to show guests that you are on the cutting edge when it comes to hanging coats, hats, cadavers or whatever. Designed by Tiyani Chang's TC Studio, these matte black hooks are made of polyurethane and steel. Sadly, they are not stabbed into the wall; they are screwed in more or less like normal hooks. Only 50 will be made available when they go on sale in May, at US$50 a piece. The concept is so simple, it makes us wonder: How many of you have already created this design a hundred times over after burning dinner or mangling a Hot Pocket? [Bouf via Freshome]