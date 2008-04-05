Kid Brings Camera Taser to School, Almost Gets Tased by Cops

Remember that camera modded to shock anyone who used it? Some genius thought it would be absolutely hilarious to use it at school. (Okay, it would be.) Anyway! The mischievous little bastard didn't even get the chance to zap the schoolyard bully before the cops swooped in and busted his arse, though they deprived us of ironic hilarity by not tasing him. Instead, they slapped him with possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds, attempted assault and breach of peace. So try this at home, not at school, kids. [WCBS via Geekologie]