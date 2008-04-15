Kid Breaks Vacuum to Play Xbox Instead of Doing Chores; Mum Sells Xbox, Pranks His MySpace

A 13-year-old kid in Virginia has backtalked to his mum for the last time. When he was told to do his chores instead of play Xbox 360, he went and intentionally broke the vacuum cleaner to get out of it. What'd his mum do? Well, she's selling his Xbox and all his games on eBay. And that was before she found out he was surfing porn sites by checking out his browser's cookies.

We asked Beth, his mum, what happened, exactly, and here's what she had to say about what went down.

My 13 year old managed to break the vacuum....thinking it would release him from that duty. He also has a list of other chores that were TYPED up for him to do Friday afternoon....one thing on the list was done...mind you these are simple things...empty the trash, clean your room, etc. Then I go thru the cookies on his computer and find out he has been checking out porn sites. Now there is a password so he can't even get on and his my-space page has a picture of snoopy on it now. Apparently I'm the meanest mum in the world, were his words. I'm a single mum. I can't let them walk over me or I might never get up.

Sorry kid, but we've gotta get behind your mum on this one. First of all, we're guessing she bought you that Xbox, unless you're the most enterprising 13-year-old ever, so you can deal with keeping your room tidy. Second of all, breaking the vacuum? That's weak. The porn sites thing, well, you should have been more careful about it if you have a mum who knows her way around a computer enough to check out your cookies. As for the Snoopy pic on your MySpace… well, that's pretty hilarious.

The score is now Beth - 1, her kid - 0. If you want to increase that score for Beth, go ahead and pick up a slightly used Xbox 360 for $250 and all of his games for $15 each, with bitterness from a 13-year-old coming along with them free of charge. [Craigslist]