Kevin Rose Sets Up Lame Home Theatre System (Verdict: BURIED!)

As any good tech aficionado, Kevin Rose has put together his new home theatre system all by himself. As any good rich tech geek, however, Kevin Rose has set up quite a ghetto setup, spending just around US$9,040 on it. Honestly, given his worth, I was expecting a Sony Death Star projector and a full Kaleidescape rack. Instead, we got this suburbia setup, complete with setup videos:

Projector: US$2700.

Projector screen: US$700.

Denon receiver: US$1200.

Series 3 HD TiVO: US$660.

Klipsch right and left floor standing speaker: US$2500 (US$1249 each).

Klipsch subwoofer: US$500.

Klipsch centre speaker: US$450.

Apple TV: US$330.

Professional installation: free Total: US$9040

It's not that bad, but come on Kevin, we were expecting a full Enterprise-themed home theatre. What happened to the spend-spend-spend culture of the 90s? Where's the "dot com" here? Is this part of some kind of some cultivated shabby lifestyle? What's the deal, man? Put some of that money back into the economy, damnit.

