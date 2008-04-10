Kensington Ci70 Keyboard Has USB/Mini USB Ports and Laptop-Styled Keys

We love Kensington's low-profile keyboards with the laptop style keys, which is why this Ci70 keyboard looks so appetising. It's got two USB ports, nothing special, but a mini USB connector that actually hides underneath a cover on top. So to recap, two USB ports, one mini USB cord, really low/quiet style Kensington keys, 35% smaller than other "standard multimedia keyboards" and a price of US$49.99. Works with both PCs and Macs thanks to it having both a Windows key and a Mac Command key. [Kensington]