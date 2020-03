This little box from JWD does pack in a fair number of functions: 2-inch 220 x 176 TFT screen, built-in lithium battery, speakers, 1GB of memory, MP3, WMA and MP4 playback, FM radio and alarm clock. It can even record the radio or a line-in audio source, and has an SD slot for expansion. It doesn't have a touchscreen or Wi-Fi, but this Chumbyesque device is at least fairly reasonably priced: US$88 for one, with discounts if you buy in bulk. [Shopkami via Chipchick]