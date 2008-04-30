Jumplay: Double Dutch for the New Millennium

We have all seen those gadgets that display the time or a message using a rapidly oscillating wand fixed with tiny LEDs. However, only designer Jacky Wu was clever enough to apply this technology to a jump rope. After all, it makes perfect sense—as you jump, the device records each revolution then displays that figure (along with time and calories burned) using LEDs embedded on the rope.

The result is an illusion that makes it seem as if the counter is hovering in mid air. The only problem is that my gigantic feet would keep my jump count embarrassingly low. Not the kind of thing you want to advertise. Good thing for me that the Jumplay is only a concept at this point. [Yanko Design]