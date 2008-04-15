Jet-Setter Lite Is Wall Lamp-Uplighter For That Aeroplane Feeling

Ah, there's nothing better than sleeping all twisted up in an aeroplane seat, with the gentle glow around the edges of the little plastic window shutter interrupting your snooze-time. Oh wait a minute— that's rubbish... bed is way better. But clearly designer Charles Cha prefers the aeroplane effect, since that's what his Jet-Setter Lite is all about. It's a selectable wall-lamp or uplighter that re-creates that window lighting in your home, controlled by a lever that adjusts the direction of the light cast by its LED lamps. It even looks like a plane window and comes in a swish "1950's jet age" polished metal frame. Weird, and thankfully just a concept. [Yanko design]