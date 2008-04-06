The Jet House by designer JÃ©rÃ´me Olivet is certainly one of the craziest designs we have ever seen for a house. At first we were amazed with the "grounded space craft" looking three story structure. But then we got to thinkin'. This isn't too much different than the UFO house built in the 70s. The Jet House has an elevator and two jet-car garage, where as the UFO house has a button activated stair case and a two normal-car garage. After giving it a little more thought, the Jet House is basically just an updated UFO House that looks cooler. Well actually, much cooler. [Yanko Design]
Jet House is a New Look on an Old Design
