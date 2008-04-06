How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Jet House is a New Look on an Old Design

The Jet House by designer JÃ©rÃ´me Olivet is certainly one of the craziest designs we have ever seen for a house. At first we were amazed with the "grounded space craft" looking three story structure. But then we got to thinkin'. This isn't too much different than the UFO house built in the 70s. The Jet House has an elevator and two jet-car garage, where as the UFO house has a button activated stair case and a two normal-car garage. After giving it a little more thought, the Jet House is basically just an updated UFO House that looks cooler. Well actually, much cooler. [Yanko Design]

jet_house1.jpgjet_house2.jpgjet_house3.jpg

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
apple ipad-air repairs

Apple Will Fix Your iPad Air For Free If You've Got Blank Screen Issues

Apple announced a new worldwide service program for 3rd generation iPad Air models that experience a strange problem with their screens. According to Apple, the screens on some iPads apparently flicker or flash before going blank permanently, which means bye-bye iPad.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles