Jaxtr Gives Free International Text Messages To You And Your Swedish Friends

With Jaxtr, we've got a cheap (free) and easy way to send messages internationally. Before now, whenever we saw a hot lady dressed up in a Stormtrooper outfit we had to send Jesus hundreds of IMs in hopes that the chime would wake him up. No longer! Now all we have to do is log on to Jaxtr—it works from the iPhone too—and type our message in there. Their service only supports a limited number of countries such as the UK, Sweden and Germany, but it leaves out some big ones like Japan and Spain. Wait, Spain? Guess Jesus is going to have to wait a few hours to see Ms. Stormtrooper. [Jaxtr via Gear Diary via JkOnTheRun via Into Mobile]