Japan's Stupid Robot Contest

Not only does Japan have a fetish for giant war robots and robots that can take care of its elderly so they don't have to, they've got a place for stupid robots as well. Meiwa Electronics' annual Stupid Robot Contest is a place for inventors to showcase their stupidest inventions, as long as it follows three rules.

1. It must be mechanical

2. It must be completely useless from a societal point of view.

3. It must make people laugh.

The guy above plays a flag game and falls down, but the guy in the video below seems to talk on the phone and sweep the floor with its broom dong. We can't tell which one's stupider.

