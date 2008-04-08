Japan's Cyber Gadget Game Suppli Vitamin Supplements Are Taken Orally, Not Injected Buttockally

These Japanese Game Suppli vitamins come in two varieties, "Blue Berry", which refreshes you after a gaming session, and DHA, which boosts your attention during a session. It's not quite as crazy as eyedrops, which incapacitated Matt for a good ten minutes. There's only one other nation, Korea, that could combine the dubious gaming benefit of vitamins with the seriousness of professional gaming. And since these are for Japanese gamers, who don't really play twitch shooters all that much, we can only guess that they use it for one reason only: to keep the convoluted storylines of Final Fantasy XII and Metal Gear Solid straight. [Cybergadget via Akihabara News via Uber Gizmo]