Japanese-Style Keyboards Look Almost Too Good for Typing

These traditional Japanese-style keyboards are a class apart from the grey or white boringness of the average keyboard. As well as looking different, and neat these devices are even handmade for that extra "creative" touch. The gold one's damn attractive and would look cool on many a desk: but not the green "kara kusa" one... that just looks like a typing nightmare. That attractiveness costs, mind you, as they're available for US$154.90. Except the gold "Zip-Ang" one, which is a whopping US$214.21. [Akihabaranews