Japan Confirms Kizuna Satellite Internet Is World's Fastest, Blows Our Crappy Broadband Away

Generally speaking, the state of broadband in the United States sucks. (AU: It's worse over here)Hard. You know what sucks harder than your crappy DSL line? Satellite internet—it's stupid expensive and super slow. Except in Japan. The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency is reporting that their tests of the world's fastest satellite internet—155Mbps downstream to homes, and 1.2Gbps to businesses with properly endowed antennas—have been successful. Not only to they plan to cover all of Japan, but a fair bit of the Asian Pacific region. Meanwhile, we shit ourselves over 50Mbps cable that runs US$150 a month. [JAXA via Impress, JAXA (More Info, readable)]