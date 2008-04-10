How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Japan Confirms Kizuna Satellite Internet Is World's Fastest, Blows Our Crappy Broadband Away

Generally speaking, the state of broadband in the United States sucks. (AU: It's worse over here)Hard. You know what sucks harder than your crappy DSL line? Satellite internet—it's stupid expensive and super slow. Except in Japan. The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency is reporting that their tests of the world's fastest satellite internet—155Mbps downstream to homes, and 1.2Gbps to businesses with properly endowed antennas—have been successful. Not only to they plan to cover all of Japan, but a fair bit of the Asian Pacific region. Meanwhile, we shit ourselves over 50Mbps cable that runs US$150 a month. [JAXA via Impress, JAXA (More Info, readable)]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
apple ipad-air repairs

Apple Will Fix Your iPad Air For Free If You've Got Blank Screen Issues

Apple announced a new worldwide service program for 3rd generation iPad Air models that experience a strange problem with their screens. According to Apple, the screens on some iPads apparently flicker or flash before going blank permanently, which means bye-bye iPad.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles