Jabra M5390 Dual Bluetooth Headset is Like Air Traffic Control at Home

Jabra, having mastered the art of monogamous mobile phone to headset pairing, is moving on to the trickier task of two chicks at once—except instead of chicks, it's any two Bluetooth devices. The M5390 can connect simultaneous to any two endpoints, making it extremely easy to swap back and forth between, say, two mobile phones, or a mobile phone and a desktop Skype connection. There's also noise cancellation with its DSP, and has a strange range of 70 meters (usually Bluetooth is either Class 1 or 2, which are 100 and 10 meters respectively). No price or availability. [Tech Digest via Crave via Gadgetell]