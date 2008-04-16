How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Jabra M5390 Dual Bluetooth Headset is Like Air Traffic Control at Home

Jabra, having mastered the art of monogamous mobile phone to headset pairing, is moving on to the trickier task of two chicks at once—except instead of chicks, it's any two Bluetooth devices. The M5390 can connect simultaneous to any two endpoints, making it extremely easy to swap back and forth between, say, two mobile phones, or a mobile phone and a desktop Skype connection. There's also noise cancellation with its DSP, and has a strange range of 70 meters (usually Bluetooth is either Class 1 or 2, which are 100 and 10 meters respectively). No price or availability. [Tech Digest via Crave via Gadgetell]

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

