Jabra's new BT4010 Bluetooth headset has one feature that sets it apart from all the others: a teeny, tiny LCD screen. With that one addition, decoding what your headset is up to is no longer a game of flashing lights or R2D2-like beeps: it'll show you when it's connected, when there's a call, and how full its battery is. So simple. That battery also lasts for six hours of talking, and the whole thing weighs 10 grams. No word on price or launch date. [Phonearena via Gadget lab]