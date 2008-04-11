How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Ixp-Note is Post-It Note Of the Future: Digital, Alarming

A team of designers in Britain have give the good old fashioned Post-It note a 21st Century electronic make-over. Their Ixp-Note device is a new digital version incorporating a touchpad and alarm: you just slide to select time and date, and write down what you need reminding of. When it's time, it bleeps and the little thermo-chromic ink pad changes colour. Neat, hey?

Originally designed to help Alzheimer's sufferers remember things, of course their potential appeal is much wider. The 1mm thick devices are made using similar circuit printing techniques as used in musical greeting cards, so they're pretty low cost at about $2 each. They're reusable, and you won't have to worry about battery life since they apparently last up to a year.

The designers hope they'll be on sale in 2009. Better put a note up to remind you to look out for them, then. [Telegraph]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
apple ipad-air repairs

Apple Will Fix Your iPad Air For Free If You've Got Blank Screen Issues

Apple announced a new worldwide service program for 3rd generation iPad Air models that experience a strange problem with their screens. According to Apple, the screens on some iPads apparently flicker or flash before going blank permanently, which means bye-bye iPad.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles