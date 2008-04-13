How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Ivyskin Xylo T2 Reflect Chrome iPhone Case - Touchscreen Your iPhone Through a Hard Shell

Putting an iPhone in a case is still not something I'd do or recommend as necessary, but if you must protect your precious, here's a case that claims to protect your touchscreen with a layer of plastic, but also allow you to finger the lcd just the same. It, of course, involves some patent-pending tech which sounds like hocus pocus to me. Here's what Mike Wissman, VP of Ops for Ivyskin, gave me as an explanation.

The case uses a patent pending design called Surface Xylo Wave (SXW)© technology passes ultrasonic waves that pass over the touch screen panel and transfer them to the iPhone's screen without any interferences. When the panel is touched, a portion of the wave is absorbed. This change in the ultrasonic waves registers the position of the touch event and sends this information to the iPhone's screen for processing.

Anyone care to explain that explanation to me? [Ivyskin]

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles