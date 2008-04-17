It's Official: Microsoft Has Acquired Danger

It looks like Microsoft's acquisition of Sidekick-maker Danger is complete and official. Whether or not this is good news or bad news for fans of the Sidekick has yet to be seen, but we'll try to stay positive and keep an open mind. Hit the jump for the full press release.

Microsoft Completes Acquisition of Danger, Incorporates Company Into Premium Mobile Experiences Group New business group strengthens company focus on innovative mobile consumer experiences.

REDMOND, Wash. — April 15, 2008 — Microsoft Corp. has completed its acquisition of Danger, Inc., the company announced today. Danger's expertise in building great, intuitive client software for mobile handsets connected to powerful hosted back-end services fosters rich consumer experiences in communication, media sharing, entertainment and personalization. The combined force of Danger and Microsoft strengthens the company's ability to provide innovative mobile experiences to more consumers.

Danger will become a part of the new Premium Mobile Experiences (PMX) team, a group within the Mobile Communications Business (MCB) of the Entertainment and Devices Division at Microsoft. The PMX team focuses on consumer-facing mobile projects and is led by Roz Ho, corporate vice president of Premium Mobile Experiences, reporting to Andy Lees, senior vice president of the MCB. Danger co-founders Matt Hershenson and Joe Britt will join the new organisation, reporting directly to Ho.

"We imagine a mobile experience that embraces sharing and celebrating relationships and personal moments," Ho said. "Combining Danger and Microsoft talents together in the Premium Mobile Experiences team is how we're going to deliver cool, new, fun mobile experiences to consumers. We want people to smile every time they look at their phone."

The Danger mobile Internet platform, which connects people to their social circles and other rich content, is an integrated end-to-end solution that enables people to interact with their friends, social communities and content through the Internet and Internet services.

"At Danger, we created a fun and easy-to-use mobile experience for today's Internet-savvy consumer," Britt said.

Hershenson added, "As we combine our team and technologies with Microsoft, we see a clear path to evolving that experience and delivering it to an even broader group of consumers."

Danger employees will continue to work from their current offices. Financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.