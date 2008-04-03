iShield Mirror: For Obsessively Vain iPhone Owners Only

The iShield Mirror is, at its core, a two-piece hardshell protective case for the iPhone. However, the manufacturer takes it a step further by adding a film to the surface that functions as a mirror when the phone is not in use. When activated, the film is transparent enough and thin enough to allow for normal usage.

If your into hard cases for your phone, I suppose that adding a gimmick like this can prove useful for the ladies (and the kind of dudes that wear sweaters around their necks), but it seems a bit unhealthy to me. iPhone and Touch versions are available for for US$29.99. Hit iLounge for additional pics.[iShield Mirror via iLounge]