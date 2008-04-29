Scarlet, that doe-eyed brunette that we all "thought" was the protagonist of a new TV series is actually nothing more than the face of a viral campaign for a new line of TVs from LG. The LCD HD TVs, which range from 32 to 52 inches, have a 50,000:1 contrast ratio, super-fast response time of 4 milliseconds, HDMI 1.3, and 1080p resolution—apart from the smallest model. See what it looks like below.

"I wanna put her in every home on the planet," says one of the characters in the "trailer." Yeah yeah yeah, now go back to peeling potatoes or whatever you do when you're not on set. Prices in Korea range from around US$1,500 to US$5,300, but there's no word on US prices—or, for that matter, when they're coming over here. [Engadget HD and Associated Press and Scarlet]