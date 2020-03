An artist named Scott recently cast a Boba Fett PEZ dispenser in bronze using the lost-wax process, and ended up (I think accidentally) giving it a "battle scar" that would make George Lucas proud. It's haunting, seeing that lifeless helmet stare out at the world, moving only when the cruel and greedy snap back its neck for a tasty treat. It may be a fate better than the Sarlacc pit, but it's an irony that I'm sure would tickle Han Solo. [Geekologie]