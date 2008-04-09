Iron Man's First Flight Shows Jet-Like HUD, Every Boy's Fantasy

Just like every man under the age of 30 still believes that with enough discipline, training, and working out there's the possibility that he could in fact become the Batman, every man thinks that with the right suit he could fly up and shoot rockets at tanks.

There's a certain truth to that, as evidenced by this clip from the Iron Man movie where Tony takes his first flight in a medieval knight-inspired suit. However, if you look at the HUD that the suit throws in his face, you can tell that flying around isn't quite as simple as pointing your hands and feet in the same direction and praying you don't poop your pants this time. You'll have to have at least played Microsoft Flight Simulator or Ace Combat 6. [Apple Trailers]