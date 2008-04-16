

Sources at ONN are reporting that the ultra-popular Iron Man trailer—which already has had a sequel—may become a full-length film at "one point in the future." The rumour is supported by some leaked evidence, which includes still pictures as well as other clips. One visibly-shocked Brian Lam—Gizmodo's own Editor-in-Chief and collaborator of cooking blog provençale-cuisine.com—declared: "that's cool. Can I keep the toys?" [ONN—thanks Richard]