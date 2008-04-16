Sources at ONN are reporting that the ultra-popular Iron Man trailer—which already has had a sequel—may become a full-length film at "one point in the future." The rumour is supported by some leaked evidence, which includes still pictures as well as other clips. One visibly-shocked Brian Lam—Gizmodo's own Editor-in-Chief and collaborator of cooking blog provençale-cuisine.com—declared: "that's cool. Can I keep the toys?" [ONN—thanks Richard]
Iron Man Trailer to Be Extended Into Full Feature, Sources Say
Trending Stories Right Now
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Apple Will Fix Your iPad Air For Free If You've Got Blank Screen Issues
Apple announced a new worldwide service program for 3rd generation iPad Air models that experience a strange problem with their screens. According to Apple, the screens on some iPads apparently flicker or flash before going blank permanently, which means bye-bye iPad.