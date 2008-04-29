Iron Man Mark 1 PC Case Mod: What Would Tony Stark Think?

Like most nerds, I am in full Iron Man mode as the movie release date draws closer. So, I couldn't help but get excited after hearing about a PC case mod based on Tony Stark's Mark 1 Iron Man suit. Is it the best case mod I have ever seen? No, not really. In fact, I would have expected a little more from the dude who brought us the Team Fortress II sentry gun mod. Still, I appreciate the hand-crafted look and the 2x BFG 9800GX2 Quad Sli under the hood. At the very least, it is pretty damn cool for a three- week build. Check out the video after the jump.

[Ironmods Thanks Tom!]