iRiver Brings Mickey MP3 Player to the US; May Cause Cancer

The Mickey MP3 player that we've shown you when it was only available in Korea, and again when it was gold-plated, is finally making its way to the US today, with one slight caveat: "This product contains a chemical known to the State of California to cause cancer, or birth defects or other reproductive harm." That's right, the same Mickey Mouse you loved in childhood could be adding extra limbs on your own children. Then again, it's only US$70, stores 1GB, and has 9 hours of playback time, so, pick your battles. [product page]