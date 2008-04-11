As the Second Coming of the JesusPhone looms over the horizon, the rumour pace starts to accelerate, with people digging in the dirt to try to get any clues about what's awaiting in this incarnation of Apple's mobile phone. StuffTV is now reporting that—just like Jason wanted—Nike+ will definitely come to the iPhone in a big way, while code detectives have found strings that hint at support of Bluetooth stereo headphones, GPS support, and other iPhone seeeeeecrets:
iPhone to Support GPS, Stereo Bluetooth, Nike+, Battle Hackers
