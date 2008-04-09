iPhone to Become Blu-Ray Player Remote

According to NetBlender, iPhone and iPod touch users will be able to control their Blu-ray players using an application called BD Touch. The application will use the network capabilities of Blu-ray hardware and Apple's handheld devices to transfer data, allowing you to do many different things beyond controlling movie playback. Update: we have spoken with NetBlender about BD Touch. As we imagined, it requires more than just an iPhone application:

Update:

Denny Breitenfeld, the CTO of NetBlender, told us that it's not a standalone application but a technology for professional Blu-Ray authoring tool combined with an SDK for iPhone developers:

It's a technology that is built into our professional Blu-Ray authoring tool that will allow studios, independent movie companies to enable BD Touch features. These features send data in two directions from the Disc to the Iphone and vice versa. Video, Audio, text, and player commands can be sent. So right now it seems everyone likes the "remote control" idea. However the player can control the IPhone as well. One idea is to automatically pull up IMBD of the movie you are watching right on your Iphone or send the movie information a movie database on your phone. The ideas are only limited to what people want and will use. We are releasing an SDK for the 100k Iphone developers out there so they can take advantage of BD Touch features to build applications that easily work with all kinds of titles.

According to NetBlender:

• The iPhone application will be able to interact directly with movies, showing extra information in the iPhone.

• It will also be able to keep a database of your movie collection.

• BD Touch will also be able to get digital copies of the movies inside the Blu-ray disc, presumably already encoded for iPod touch and iPhone playback.

The only problem we see with BD Touch is the quote they gave to MacWorld UK:

The sophisticated user interface of the iPhone enables greater user interaction as well as the power to leverage the iPhone's existing network. Search, e-commerce and advertising possibilities related to movie content abound when one imagines real-time communication between the iPhone and the content currently being displayed on a Blu-ray player.

Possibility of buying/snatching a song while I'm listening to it in the movie soundtrack? Great. Advertising popping on my iPhone while I watch a movie? I was going to say "no thanks," but I just stopped at the "why?"

We will see how it exactly works when it gets announced this Thursday. [Netblender via MacWorld]