iPhone SDK Beta 4 Now Available, Comes with OpenGL ES 3D Graphics Support

The latest iPhone SDK is now available, and unlike last time, it actually comes with an awesome new feature: OpenGL ES support! Now the iPhone simulator can render OpenGL ES that "mirror behaviour on the iPhone and iPod Touch." The ES in OpenGL ES stands for embedded systems, and is the official graphics API in both Symbian and Android as well. As a side note, Open GL ES 2.0 is also supported by the PS3 as "an official graphics API" according to Wikipedia, in case you're playing the world's nerdiest game of Trivial Pursuit. [iPhone]