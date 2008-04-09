iPhone Devs should go grab the newest SDK release, which comes with a new tutorial and extends the beta 2.0 firmware. It also has various bug fixes and "support for the latest iPhone OS." [Apple]
iPhone SDK Beta 3 Now Available
Trending Stories Right Now
Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt
Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.