How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

iPhone Getting iTunes Remote Control App?

TUAW's tipsters tell it that, based on code found in the latest iPhone SDK beta, Apple's working on an app called iControl to hook up with iTunes libraries. Their guess is that it'll enable your iPhone to connect wirelessly to your iTunes and play back music, videos and podcasts (supposedly on the phone). That's interesting and all, but we're hoping it's more of an actual "controller", as specified in TUAW's headline and image. This way we can use the iPhone as a remote to adjust playback on our iTunes and Apple TVs. This is the one that makes sense to us. [TUAW]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
apple ipad-air repairs

Apple Will Fix Your iPad Air For Free If You've Got Blank Screen Issues

Apple announced a new worldwide service program for 3rd generation iPad Air models that experience a strange problem with their screens. According to Apple, the screens on some iPads apparently flicker or flash before going blank permanently, which means bye-bye iPad.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles