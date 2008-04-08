iPhone and iPod Touch Actually Support 720x526 Video Resolution

Officially, the iPhone and iPod touch support 640 by 480-pixel video running at up to 30 frames per second. But Ars Technica is reporting that it'll actually take 720x576-resy video churning at 25fps, which is the same resolution and frame rate that PAL (mostly Euro) DVDs run at. Obviously not all that useful if you're just catching flicks on your iPhone, but if you watch them on your computer too (like a rental), the higher res means less squinting on your big boy monitor. [Ars Technica]