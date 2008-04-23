Having mastered the art of turning your vinyls into digital music, Ion Audio turns its attention to your old VHS collection that's been sitting in your garage since 2002. For US$249, you're able to shove your old cassettes in the front, which then gets digitised and fed into your PC via USB. There's also a composite connection in the back in case you actually want to use this thing to WATCH VHS tapes instead of archiving them for future enjoyment. This kind of thing seems very much like a one-time-use machine, lending itself more suited to arrangements where you and three of your buddies chip in for one and pass them around when you're done. [zzounds via Everything USB]