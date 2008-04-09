IOGEAR's Portable Media Player Upscales Video to 720P, Bears World's Most Generic Name

IOGEAR's portable media player, actually named Portable Media Player, may look as generic as its name on the outside, but actually has some good features on the inside (but no screen). There's the most unique one, the ability to upscale video files to 720P for display on an HDTV, but there's also XviD, DivX, MPEG1/2, and full DVD menu support as well as a bunch of audio support. With a 120GB drive on board, the US$349.95 price tag doesn't seem all that steep, but there's probably little to no chance that most people will have the use of playing back 720P video on the go, on other people's screens. Maybe if you traveled a lot and wanted to watch your own movies in hotel rooms? [IOGEAR]